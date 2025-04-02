Did Liverpool get away with one? Why Diogo Jota's Merseyside derby winning goal against Everton was allowed to stand despite Luis Diaz beginning move in offside position - explained
Diogo Jota's winning goal against Everton stood even after a VAR check despite Luis Diaz starting the move in an offside position, but why?
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- VAR cleared Jota's winning goal
- Diaz started the move in an offside position
- Liverpool beat Everton 1-0