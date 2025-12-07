Diogo Dalot urges Man Utd team-mates to play with 'hurt and anger' as pressure continues to build on manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United find themselves stalled in their attempt to climb into the Champions League places after a stuttering run of form damaged the momentum built from an encouraging unbeaten spell. A home defeat to 10-man Everton and a frustrating draw against relegation-threatened West Ham have intensified scrutiny on Amorim’s project, despite a solid win at Crystal Palace wedged between the dropped points. United now face a critical trip to Wolves, who are winless all season, in what is increasingly viewed as a must-win fixture to ease tension around the manager.

Dalot had thought he secured victory against West Ham with his goal, only for United to concede late and let a valuable opportunity slip away. The result left fans dissatisfied, the atmosphere tense, and expectations at risk of drifting out of reach during a period where United’s fixture list had appeared favourable. Failure to beat Wolves would likely trigger further discussion about Amorim’s suitability and whether the squad is reacting adequately to his demanding standards.

Amorim’s frustration after the West Ham draw was clear, with the manager reportedly delivering a stern debrief to his players the following day. Dalot echoed that sentiment, suggesting performances must come from emotional intensity as much as tactical execution.