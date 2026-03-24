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'Totally different manager now' - Frank Lampard would do an 'amazing job' at Chelsea if called back for third coaching spell, claims ex-Premier League rival
Pressure mounts on Rosenior
Stamford Bridge is once again a focal point of managerial speculation following a bruising 3-0 Premier League defeat to Everton that left Chelsea sitting in sixth place, six points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa with just seven games remaining. Rosenior is facing intense scrutiny as the club’s Champions League qualification aspirations hang by a thread, while Lampard’s stock is rising significantly during his current stint at Coventry. The 47-year-old is on the verge of guiding the Sky Blues to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League, as they sit nine points clear at the summit.
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Butt recommends Lampard
Former Manchester United midfielder Butt believes the Chelsea hierarchy should consider a sensational return for Lampard if Rosenior is dismissed. Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt argued that Lampard's first stint at Stamford Bridge was hampered by circumstances beyond his control. He suggests that the experience gained at Coventry, combined with his existing affinity with the Blues' faithful, makes him a far more prepared candidate for the role now.
Butt stated: “Do you think if Frank Lampard gets promotion with Coventry they could go back in for Frank? He got the job too early the first time I think. He had the transfer embargo so he had to use a lot of young players. It wouldn’t be a stupid thing to go and get Frank Lampard back in charge of Chelsea for me. He’s done a great job at Coventry. He’s got a bit more experience now and he probably made a few mistakes. He would be a totally different manager now. He would find it easier working with better players, easier for him to get his messages across to more technical players. I think he’d do an amazing job, I really do.”
A legacy of mixed fortunes
Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea manager began on 4 July 2019, but despite signing a three-year deal, he was dismissed on 25 January 2021 after a stint defined by a restrictive transfer embargo. He returned as a caretaker following Graham Potter’s sacking in April 2023, yet this second spell saw the club slump to a record-low points tally and their first bottom-half finish since 1996. With a winning percentage of just 9% from 11 matches during that disastrous cameo, his coaching reputation at the Bridge was severely bruised until his recent tactical resurgence at Coventry.
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A defining run-in
Chelsea’s top-four hopes depend on whether Rosenior can navigate a daunting run of Premier League fixtures against Man City, Man United, and Brighton in April, before facing Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Sunderland in May. While Lampard remains focused on securing the Championship title with Coventry, the clamour for a club icon's romantic return will only grow louder should the Blues fail to close the gap to the Champions League places during this gruelling final stretch.