'The snowball never stops!' - Diego Simeone identifies with Pep Guardiola's struggles as Atletico boss makes massive burnout admission

Simeone elaborated on the specific demands that lead to such significant burnout, highlighting the mental fatigue of managing a squad while being constantly under the microscope. He described the profession as a never-ending cycle that leaves very little room for recovery or reflection, regardless of the results on the pitch.

"With the consequence of having to be exposed every three days, competing every three days, especially talking to the players for their involvement in the game beyond training sessions, the group management and all this generate a snowball that does not stop, which starts again two days after the game you last competed in," the Argentine admitted.

Despite the fatigue, he remained proud of his team's efforts, adding: "It is a long season, in which I think, as we have explained, we competed very well. Hopefully next season can be better, which would mean something superior to what we achieved this season."