Diego Simeone clarifies Julian Alvarez's future as Barcelona & Arsenal circle for Atletico Madrid star

The former Manchester City striker has been at the centre of intense transfer links with Barcelona and Arsenal. Alvarez’s future has been complicated by reported interest from Barcelona, though a legal dispute between the two clubs has further strained relations. Simeone was quick to back the club's leadership, suggesting that the hierarchy has already made their position perfectly clear to all interested parties. The Atletico board appears resistant to letting their prized asset join a domestic rival in Catalonia, especially given the current climate of friction between the two Spanish giants.

"I think if the club owner spoke so bluntly about what he said, that's all there is to it, it's more than clear. This is like when you go to court... there's nothing more to it," Simeone told reporters. When asked about a potential "pardon" for the forward, he said: "I am very respectful regarding all the situations we’ve encountered... Griezmann, Diego Costa, and now Julian. I am very respectful of everyone's opinions."