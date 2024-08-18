Simeone-Felix-AtleticoGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

‘Time will tell' - Diego Simeone breaks silence on Joao Felix to Chelsea transfer talk & assesses Atletico Madrid star's 'behaviour' after reported £39m bid

Joao FelixAtletico MadridLaLigaDiego SimeoneConor GallagherChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reacted to the reports surrounding Joao Felix potentially leaving the Rojiblancos for Chelsea.

  • Atletico and Chelsea in talks over Felix move
  • Would enable Gallagher's switch to La Liga
  • Simeone responds to questions about the move
