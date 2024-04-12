‘Diego Maradona was a dancer, Lionel Messi is a machine’ – MLS legend & former Argentina international Diego Valeri explains why Inter Miami icon shouldn’t be compared with fellow World Cup winner
Diego Maradona “was a dancer” while Lionel Messi is “a machine”, with ex-Argentina international Diego Valeri saying the two should not be compared.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Global icon conquered the world in 1986
- Modern day legend did likewise in 2022
- Both form part of long-running GOAT debate