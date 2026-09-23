J.LEAGUE
Cachavacha's back! Legend Diego Forlan launches Uruguay dugout era in beloved Japan
Forlan makes senior Uruguay dugout debut in Miyagi
Diego Forlan is set to take charge of the senior Uruguay national team for the first time as interim head coach in Thursday's international friendly against Japan. The 47-year-old icon assembled his squad in Sendai ahead of the clash at the Q&A Stadium in Miyagi.
Forlan balances his interim senior duties with his role as Uruguay's under-20 head coach.
The manager aims to launch his tenure with an aggressive performance against high-calibre opposition.
- J.LEAGUE
Former striker reflects on cherished Japanese playing past
Speaking at a press conference, Forlan expressed immense pleasure at returning to Japan, fondly recalling his two-year playing spell with J1 League side Cerezo Osaka. Having last visited the country in 2018 for an Asian Champions League tie, the former forward praised Japan's footballing growth and culture.
He emphasized that competing in front of a packed stadium against top-tier European-based Japanese talent presents a thrilling challenge.
"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to play in Japan," Forlan said. "Playing for Cerezo Osaka for two years was a wonderful experience that remains with me. Japan has high international-level players, and tomorrow will be a top-level match."
Winning culture prioritized despite Valverde injury blow
Uruguay prepare for the encounter following a late squad adjustment, with midfielder Emiliano Martinez called up to replace the injured Federico Valverde. Despite missing key figures, Forlan insisted that La Celeste maintain an absolute obligation to win every fixture.
He highlighted his squad's balance, praising their technical quality, goalscoring depth, and defensive structure.
"From now on, it’s about winning. Simple," Forlan stressed. "We Uruguayans have an obligation to take the national team to the level we know it needs to be at. Winning is what we love most. We have players with great ball control, goalscorers, and good defenders."
- Fotoarena
Dual management role fuels long-term international vision
Forlan clarified his contractual setup, explaining that his senior role remains interim alongside a fixed contract leading the under-20 team into the upcoming South American Championship. The head coach aims to rebuild national team momentum following a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 World Cup.
Uruguay proceed into Thursday's match eager to establish a winning foundation under their legendary manager.
La Celeste look to state their credentials under Forlan's guidance.
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