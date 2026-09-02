Fenerbahce have officially confirmed that Brazilian center-back Diego Carlos has joined Serie A side Parma Calcio on a season-long loan. The 33-year-old defender was not included in Fenerbahce's squad plans for the campaign, prompting the temporary departure.

The yellow-and-blue outfit released an official statement confirming the agreement: "Diego Carlos, who joined our squad during the 2024-25 season's mid-season transfer window, has been loaned to Parma Calcio for one year."

This deal marks another chapter in Italian football for the experienced defender, who spent the previous 2025-26 campaign on loan at Como.