‘She didn’t take responsibility’ - Canada stars criticize head coach Bev Priestman for lack of ‘accountability’ during CanWNT Olympic drone scandal
Canada coach Bev Priestman has been criticized by members of her Olympic roster for not taking ‘responsibility’ during the Paris 2024 drone scandal.
- Priestman criticized by players over drone scandal
- Incident at Olympics led to six-point deduction
- FIFA also banned the coach for a year