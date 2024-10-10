Didier Deschamps opens up on real reason Kylian Mbappe was left out of France squad amid Real Madrid pressure claims

Didier Deschamps has given a definitive answer as to why Kylian Mbappe was left out of the France squad, amid talk of pressure from Real Madrid.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below World Cup winner has been nursing a knock

Left out of Les Bleus' latest squad as a result

Figured for Blancos before international break Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below