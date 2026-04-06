Didier Deschamps explains why managing Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele & Michael Olise is easy work as France heroes 'don't kid themselves'

While many observers suggest that balancing the personalities of global icons like Mbappe, Dembele and Michael Olise would be a headache, Deschamps sees things differently. The Bleus boss believes that the sheer quality of these individuals makes his job significantly more straightforward than those working in the lower tiers of French football.

Speaking days after Mbappe and Dembele combined to open the scoring against Brazil in last week's international friendly before Olise set up Hugo Ekitike as France sealed a 2-1 win, Deschamps addressed the common misconception about his role.

"I am often asked the question: 'Woah, it must not be easy to manage Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele…' I think it's much more difficult for you to manage young people or even coaches in Ligue 1, Ligue 2 or Championnat National because they are not the same problems," he explained.



