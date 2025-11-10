AFP
Didier Deschamps confirms approach from Saudi Pro League and addresses 'absolutely false' reports about his France future
Deschamps acknowledges Saudi Pro League contact
The successful manager of the French national team, has admitted to having discussions with a Saudi club regarding his career plans after he steps down from his role with Les Bleus following the 2026 World Cup.
Deschamps told Telefoot: "I may have had some contact, not specifically with them. I'm not going to name names, but they know my situation."
Deschamps had previously announced his departure from the French national team in January, marking the end of a reign that began in 2012. However, he was asked if there is a chance he will stay should they win the next World Cup.
"That's false, absolutely," he said. "From the moment I made a decision - and I won't go back on it, that's clear - I'll be free after the scheduled deadlines, and I'm not ruling anything out."
Deschamps dismisses Juventus and Brazil links
Deschamps moved to quash several persistent rumours about his post-France future. He firmly denied any interest in a return to Juventus, where he both played (1994-1999) and managed (2006-2007), leading them back to Serie A.
Similarly, the two-time World Cup winner (1998 as a player, 2018 as a coach) rejected claims linking him to the Brazil national team. A Brazilian media outlet had reported that the former Marseille coach might consider leading the Selecao, but Deschamps retorted: "False. Never say never, but I don't see myself managing another nation. Given what the French national team, La Marseillaise… mean to me, I can't imagine myself on the bench with another anthem."
This strong declaration effectively rules out a significant portion of potential future roles, narrowing his options to club football, with a return to Paris Saint-Germain also not being ruled out entirely. "I'm not ruling anything out, I'll be available," he replied to a question about PSG. "But I don't have anything in mind at the moment. Depending on the offers, I'll choose. I'm not ruling anything out. I'm not focused on anything specific. I don't know and I don't want to know what my future holds. It doesn't concern me. I repeat, I'm not closing any doors except for managing another national team, unless I change my mind. But I highly doubt that."
Dembele injury saga and PSG tensions
Meanwhile, Deschamps has had to navigate ongoing tensions with Paris Saint-Germain concerning player injuries, particularly that of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele. Dembele was forced off after just 25 minutes during PSG's Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich last week, exacerbating a frustrating season for the 28-year-old who has suffered a string of injuries.
Speaking at a press conference where the France squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers was announced, Deschamps expressed his sadness. "I'm especially sad for Ous. Last season, he was spared from injury, and now he's been hit with a string of injuries," he told reporters, as highlighted previously. He made it clear he would not "add fuel to the fire" in the ongoing feud between Les Bleus and PSG over player fitness.
"I'm not interested in controversy. We have one thing in common: his absence isn't good for PSG or for us. I hope he recovers quickly," Deschamps maintained, careful to avoid direct criticism of the club's management. The history of injuries to French players while on international duty, including Dembele and Desire Doue in a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, has led to public anger from the Ligue 1 champions, who claimed the injuries were "serious and avoidable."
Deschamps reiterated the inherent risks of football. "What happens at PSG is their business; I don't have all the information. I wouldn't presume to say anything about any club; they decide, they have the information to decide. Just like us. There have always been exchanges, as is the case here with Ousmane's injury. When tests are done, they are communicated both ways. Of course, the interests of clubs and the interests of national teams aren't the same. But there have always been exchanges regarding the tests and diagnoses. I'm not here to change the medical protocol. The fact that clubs can be given more decision-making power than national teams isn't up to me to decide. I'm not in Luis Enrique's position, just as he's not in mine. From the moment his players are on the pitch, there's a risk."
France's World Cup qualification push
Despite the off-field discussions about his future and the ongoing injury concerns, Deschamps remains focused on his immediate objective: securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup. France currently leads Group D standings in the qualifiers with 10 points from their four games.
Les Bleus face Ukraine on November 13 and Azerbaijan on November 16 in their final set of qualifiers. With only one more point required to guarantee their place at the World Cup, Deschamps' men will be determined to secure maximum points against Ukraine. This would not only confirm their qualification but also ensure they top the group, potentially allowing Deschamps to rest key players against Azerbaijan and provide opportunities to those who have had fewer chances.
What next for Deschamps?
In the immediate future, Deschamps will focus on successfully navigating France through their remaining World Cup qualifiers and preparing for the 2026 tournament, which he has confirmed will be his last in charge. Beyond that, he will be "available" and open to offers from club football, having explicitly ruled out managing another national team. His acknowledgment of contact from the Saudi Pro League suggests a significant move could be on the horizon, potentially offering a lucrative and challenging new chapter in his decorated career. The coming years will reveal where one of football's most successful managers chooses to embark on his next adventure.
