Inter hit a snag in Florence, slowing their title charge as Milan close the gap and are now six points behind; On the other hand, Fiorentina have picked up a crucial point, both for the table and, above all, for morale; behind the 1-1 draw against Cristian Chivu’s side lies a clear message to all their rivals: the Viola are alive and kicking, continuing to keep the relegation zone at bay and racking up their third positive result in the league (one win and two draws). The Nerazzurri had taken the lead through a goal from Pio Esposito in the first minute of the match; in the second half, Cher Ndour scored the equaliser in the 77th minute.
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Di Canio after Fiorentina v Inter: "Inter are afraid of a nightmare scenario. I've never seen Thuram so drained; what a mistake by Barella"
"THEY ARE AFRAID OF LAST YEAR'S NIGHTMARE"
Speaking from the Sky Sport studios, Paolo Di Canio had this to say about Inter’s current slump: “In the past, the management might have seemed a bit overconfident, but this time it feels like a mix of fear that they won’t make it. I think the double defeat in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt was a serious blow. They haven’t played in Europe for three weeks now, so physically there are no excuses; I believe there is something going on mentally; they are afraid that last year’s nightmare will repeat itself. Now there’s Milan, and Napoli are also coming back; this can put pressure on a team struggling in key areas. I’ve never seen Thuram look so drained, and Barella made a serious mistake leading up to Ndour’s goal.”
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