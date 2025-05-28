'It is devastating!' - Reece James admits he was hurt by Enzo Maresca's decision to drop him for Chelsea's Conference League final victory over Real Betis
Reece James admits he was 'devastated' by the news he would not be in Chelsea's starting XI for the Conference League final against Real Betis.
- James benched for Conference League final
- Brought on at half-time as Chelsea fought back
- Was left gutted after being told of bench role