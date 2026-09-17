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Devastating loss for football as former Crystal Palace and Watford goalkeeper Kevin Miller dies unexpectedly aged 57
A sudden loss for the football community
The English football pyramid is reeling from the news that Miller, the former Crystal Palace, Watford, and Exeter City goalkeeper, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57.
At the time of his death, Miller was serving as the first-team goalkeeping coach at League One side Wigan Athletic, having only joined the Latics over the summer. His passing on Tuesday night has left his colleagues, former teammates, and supporters across the country in a state of profound shock and sadness.
Wigan Athletic released an emotional statement confirming the devastating loss for football, noting the immediate impact Miller had made at the Brick Community Stadium despite his short tenure. "Although Kevin's time with Latics was far too short, he quickly became a much-loved and respected member of our first team staff," the club said. "His experience, professionalism and passion for goalkeeping were clear for all to see, while his uplifting personality made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.
An enduring legacy at Exeter City
Miller’s journey in professional football was most closely intertwined with Exeter City, a club where he enjoyed two separate playing spells and later served as a coach. After beginning his career in the Cornish non-league scene with Newquay and Falmouth Town, he made his breakthrough at St James Park in 1989.
Over the course of 252 appearances for the Grecians, he became a cult hero, particularly during his first 200-game stint where he helped the club secure the fourth-tier title.
Exeter pay tribute to Miller
Following a successful coaching stint under Gary Caldwell at Exeter, he stepped down in June to follow the manager to Wigan. In a moving tribute, Exeter City highlighted the void his passing leaves behind: "As a player, Kevin had a commanding presence and a fierce competitive spirit. At just 57, his passing is a huge loss to his family, friends and everyone who knew him. Exeter City Football Club sends its deepest condolences to Kevin's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with Gary Caldwell and our former staff at Wigan Athletic."
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Premier League pedigree and career milestones
While Exeter was his spiritual home, Miller proved his quality at the very highest level of the English game. After impressive spells at Birmingham City and Watford, he earned a high-profile £1.5 million move to Crystal Palace in 1997.
He went on to play in every single one of the club's 38 Premier League fixtures during the 1997-98 campaign. Even after the Eagles suffered relegation, his loyalty remained, and he continued as the first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship before eventually moving to Barnsley in 1999. His time at Selhurst Park solidified his reputation as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers of his era.
Across a career that saw him pull on the shirts of Bristol Rovers, Southampton, and Torquay United, Miller amassed a staggering 738 appearances in the professional game.
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