Destiny Udogie named as Premier League player allegedly threatened with a gun by agent as Tottenham issue statement

With his team showing strong support for him, Udogie can now turn his attention back to football. Injuries have disrupted his season so far, but the Italian marked his full return with a start on Tuesday night, as Spurs ran riot against Copenhagen. He was a pivotal part of the Europa League winning-squad last season, a moment he described as an "incredible feeling." The defender said: "Yes, it’s my first trophy. Winning something so big is an incredible feeling because it’s every child’s dream when they start playing. When you play football, you want to represent your country, and I’ve always dreamed of playing for the national team – doing it in big stadiums in front of your fans!"

The 22-year-old will be hoping he can stay fit in the long-term ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he says it is his dream to represent his country. In a recent interview, he said: "It would be more than a dream. As a kid, you watch the TV and think ‘one day I want to be there!’ Now that I have the chance to get there, I think of it as a goal more than a dream. I really want it to happen and I want to experience it to the fullest!"