Desire Doue: Why Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are chasing Rennes' latest wonderkid

The French livewire looks destined to secure a big-money Premier League transfer this summer

Few European clubs have a stronger pedigree for producing wonderkids than Rennes. Over the past few years, the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Dembele and Mathys Tel have all made a major impact in the first team as teenagers before being snapped up by the continent's elite for sizeable fees.

This trend shows no sign of slowing down any time soon either. The latest gem off the conveyor belt is Desire Doue, with the 19-year-old - who was included in GOAL's NXGN 2024 list - earning rave reviews for his Ligue 1 performances last season.

Unsurprisingly, these displays have sent Europe's top clubs into a spin. Over the course of the summer so far, a host of sides have been linked with a move for Doue. Tottenham are long-term admirers, but the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also understood to be in the running.

With there seemingly no release clause in his contract, there are all the ingredients for a bidding war over the coming weeks. But just what is it that makes the versatile Frenchman so exciting?