AFP
Denmark manager Brian Riemer compares Rasmus Hojlund to Erling Haaland after the Napoli star secured the victory over Wales
Riemer hails his new Danish king
The Denmark international was once again the difference-maker on Sunday evening, displaying immense composure to secure a 1-0 victory over Wales. In a high-stakes Nations League encounter in Cardiff, the 23-year-old stepped up to the spot and clinicaly dispatched a penalty to hand his side all three points. This latest contribution continues a rich vein of form that has seen him score three goals across four matches, equalling the recent output of Norway superstar Erling Haaland.
Riemer was equally complimentary, making a bold comparison to the Manchester City talisman. "Rasmus Hojlund has taken the throne," Riemer told TV2 Sport. "The Norwegians may not think he is Erling Haaland, but he is for us. I just have to give him huge praise for what he delivers."
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A monster on the international stage
It isn't just the manager who has been left awestruck by Hojlund's recent exploits. Teammate Rasmus Nissen Kristensen provided a glowing assessment of the striker's physical development and technical improvement, describing him as a "monster" who is finally putting all the pieces of his game together on the international stage. The defender noted that the young forward is currently playing the best football of his career.
"I have never seen him better. In all four games he has delivered significant and fantastic performances for us. He is a monster. Some of the things he previously felt he could not put together on the national team, he has really done in the last four games. Decidedly outstanding," Kristensen explained.
Mind games and composure
The winning goal in Cardiff was not without its drama, as Hojlund had to stare down Danny Ward from twelve yards. The Welsh goalkeeper attempted to distract the striker before the kick, but Hojlund remained unfazed, later explaining that he enjoyed the competitive exchange. He admitted to giving the keeper an "icy look" after finding the back of the net to signal his victory in their brief psychological battle.
Hojlund revealed after the final whistle that he had been preparing specifically for such high-pressure moments on the training ground. "I have tried to train on my penalty, and I think that it is important as an attacker to be good at it. It is a responsibility I would like to have on me, so I have trained on it. It is name of the game. That's how it is when the goalkeepers try to make feints and that kind of thing, then I feel that you have to give a little back," the striker said.
- AFP
Stepping into a leadership role
Hojlund’s winner took his international record to 16 goals for Denmark, with a remarkable eight of those coming over the past calendar year. Despite his youth, the striker feels completely prepared to shoulder the heavy expectation of being his country's primary attacking threat. Confident in his character and drive, he fully embraces the leadership role upfront and remains dedicated to putting in the necessary work for the national team.
"I have some personality, and I want to share what I have My age speaks against me a bit, but I have played at the biggest venues, in the biggest stadiums, and I have been to a final round. I am ready to take on that role and keep putting in the work," Hojlund added.
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