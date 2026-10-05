The winning goal in Cardiff was not without its drama, as Hojlund had to stare down Danny Ward from twelve yards. The Welsh goalkeeper attempted to distract the striker before the kick, but Hojlund remained unfazed, later explaining that he enjoyed the competitive exchange. He admitted to giving the keeper an "icy look" after finding the back of the net to signal his victory in their brief psychological battle.

Hojlund revealed after the final whistle that he had been preparing specifically for such high-pressure moments on the training ground. "I have tried to train on my penalty, and I think that it is important as an attacker to be good at it. It is a responsibility I would like to have on me, so I have trained on it. It is name of the game. That's how it is when the goalkeepers try to make feints and that kind of thing, then I feel that you have to give a little back," the striker said.