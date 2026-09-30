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Denmark head coach Brian Riemer warns Portugal will have a massive problem without Cristiano Ronaldo
Riemer defends legendary forward
As Portugal prepare to face Denmark in the Nations League, the spotlight has once again intensified on Ronaldo. Despite being 41 years of age, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon remains a central figure for his country. Riemer has dismissed the growing chorus of critics who believe the veteran should step aside, describing such discussions as disrespectful to a player of his stature. Riemer insists that Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond his output on the pitch, acting as the glue that maintains the squad's internal structure.
"He is a player, I think, people underestimate. They underestimate the importance he has in that squad. I believe that the day he stops with the national team, a big problem will arise in terms of the hierarchy. I think he holds it all together with a very, very tight thread, and one should not underestimate the significance of that," the Denmark boss told TV2.
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Tactical trade-offs for Portugal
The debate surrounding Ronaldo often focuses on the tactical shift required to accommodate a 41-year-old striker. Danish players and staff are well aware that a Portugal side featuring the Al-Nassr man functions differently than one led by younger alternatives. Denmark full-back Joakim Maehle, who has faced Ronaldo four times in his career, noted that while the legendary striker might be more stationary than the energetic Goncalo Ramos, his finishing remains a constant threat. Maehle highlighted that on his best days, Ronaldo is still capable of producing a match-winning hat-trick, making him a nightmare for defenders to track.
"Of course it's different when he plays. There can be advantages and disadvantages. He is probably a more stationary striker than Goncalo Ramos, who is a little more energetic and harder to cover. But there is no doubt that with what he has shown before, you also know his qualities, and on a good day he can also score a hat-trick," Maehle noted.
Absence from team training
While Riemer champion’s Ronaldo’s importance, the forward’s immediate availability has been clouded by his absence from recent group sessions. According to A Bola, the captain has reportedly spent time away from the main squad, following a period where he remained an unused substitute during the victory over Norway. Reports indicate that Ronaldo has not trained normally since the eve of that match, instead undergoing specific individual programmes designed to manage his fitness levels.
The situation reached a head when Ronaldo was seen briefly at the Eleda Stadion in Malmo, only to return to the team hotel shortly after. The Portuguese Football Federation clarified that the stadium's facilities lacked the specific equipment required for his recovery plan. Despite the missed sessions, there is currently no official medical indication of an injury.
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Denmark remains on high alert
Ronaldo’s history against Denmark suggests he will be eager to make an impact if he takes the field at Parken. He has faced the Danes nine times throughout his career, netting four goals in those encounters. His presence alone acts as a psychological weight for the opposition, even as critics suggest his best days are behind him. The Danish camp, however, remains focused on the threat he poses in the box, regardless of his age or recent training schedule.
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