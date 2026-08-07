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'Still a talent!' - Former manager backs Dele Alli to revive career as he trains with Championship club
Alli seeks West Ham lifeline
Alli is currently attempting to get his stalled career back on track. According to talkSPORT, the 37-time England international is training with Championship side West Ham United in a bid to prove his fitness.
The attacking midfielder has not appeared in a competitive fixture since March last year. His comeback for Como after nearly 750 days in the cold ended in despair, as he was sent off less than 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute. It proved to be his only appearance for Cesc Fabregas' side. However, former Salford boss Robinson firmly believes the ex-Tottenham star is still a major talent with plenty left to give.
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Robinson warns of rustiness
Robinson recently bumped into Alli in Marbella while the midfielder was being put through his paces during a pre-season camp. Despite backing his undeniable ability, Robinson warned that Alli cannot be expected to instantly hit his previous heights.
"I had about an hour just chatting to him, just bumped into him really," Robinson said on talkSPORT Breakfast. "We spoke just about football in general, about how well he feels and how he wants to get himself back playing and how he seeks an opportunity.
"I think the problem you have in the modern world is social media governs an awful lot of our perception of them as a human being, first and foremost. We forget the fact he was and still is a talent."
Last chance saloon for Alli
After being away from a team training environment for so long, Robinson acknowledged that Alli will need time to adapt. He also admitted that the midfielder is now very much in last chance saloon territory.
"Now, he's had multiple chances to get himself back playing, so you can't blame everybody else," Robinson stated. "You've got to look at yourself, first and foremost.
"And at the end of the day, if he is given this opportunity and he goes in to West Ham and hits the ground running, they know they're going to have such a talented footballer. But that's down to him. It's not down to anybody else now. I think it's about him just putting his boots back on and doing something that he loves."
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A fresh start in the Championship
Should Alli be offered a permanent deal at West Ham, it would mark the first time he has appeared in the Championship following the Hammers' recent relegation from the top flight. It is now completely up to Alli to put his boots back on and secure a contract in east London. Meanwhile, West Ham begin their new 2026/27 campaign on Saturday with a Carabao Cup first-round fixture against Portsmouth.
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