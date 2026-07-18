AFP
'It’s going to be a spectacular final' - Deco split between Lionel Messi and Barcelona stars as Spain face Argentina in World Cup decider
Showpiece event awaits stars
Barcelona sporting director Deco has arrived in New York to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. His presence comes with several current Blaugrana players and club legend Messi set to face each other for the trophy.
Spain reached the final on the back of a 17-match unbeaten run after beating France, while Argentina entered the showpiece on a 14-game winning streak following their victory over England.
- Getty/GOAL
'It’s hard to choose'
Speaking to Copeabout who will lift the trophy, Deco admitted he faces a dilemma due to his ties with both sides. The former Portugal international said: "I always go with my own people, but my people are everywhere.
"Leo is always one of us. In the end, it’s hard to choose. On one side, there’s Leo, who, besides being a friend, has given everything to those of us who are Barca fans and football fans. He’s a legend. For me, what he’s doing is spectacular.
"On the other side, there are the lads, our Barca lads. It’s always tough, difficult. That’s why we’ll be paying close attention to everything tomorrow. I think it’s going to be a spectacular final."
Heavyweights prepare for battle
The Barcelona chief also gave his assessment of the tactical quality and resilience shown by both finalists during the tournament in the United States. He added: "Spain, after the semi-final, is playing well. Argentina is winning matches, and Leo is playing spectacularly. That’s why I think it will be a great final. Both teams have fantastic players. Spain is playing well and Argentina has struggled in some matches, but ultimately it comes down to the heart of the team."
- Getty Images Sport
Transfer duties resume post-final
Once the tournament concludes, Deco will fly back to Catalonia to focus entirely on Barcelona's summer transfer business. The Liga club are expected to unveil new winger Karim Adeyemi next week to strengthen their attacking options. Beyond that arrival, the club hierarchy will continue pressing ahead with intensive negotiations to secure the signing of Argentina forward Julian Alvarez.
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