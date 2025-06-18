Declan Rice salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Declan Rice's salary at Arsenal

English midfielder Declan Rice made a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders during his time with West Ham United. The defensive midfielder spent eight seasons with the Hammers before making a big-money move across London to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in 2023. Rice became the most expensive English player at the time, alongside Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Since his arrival, Rice has proven to be a commanding presence in midfield, often controlling the tempo of the game for Arteta’s side.

During the 2024-25 season, Rice made history by becoming the first player to score two free-kick goals in a single game during the Champions League knockout stages. He achieved this feat with two stunning strikes against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal went on to win the tie 5–1 on aggregate before being eliminated by PSG in the semi-finals.

Rice’s current contract with Arsenal runs until June 2028, and unsurprisingly, he is among the highest earners in the squad.

So, exactly how much does he earn?

*Salaries are gross