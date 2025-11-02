Getty Images Sport
'That was for you!' - Declan Rice sends heartfelt message after paying tribute to late auntie in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Burnley
Arsenal continued push for league title with Burnley win
Arsenal kept up their pursuit of a first league title since the 2003-04 season with a victory over Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners took the lead through striker Viktor Gyokeres’ fourth league goal of the campaign, before Rice doubled his side’s advantage after 35 minutes. The 26-year-old met winger Leandro Trossard’s cross with a brilliant header as Arsenal went on to earn a precious three points on the road.
Rice paid tribute to late auntie with Burnley celebration
And Rice has since opened up about why he pointed to sky following his goal, revealing his auntie had sadly passed away before Arsenal’s 1-0 league win over Fulham on Saturday, 18 October.
"My auntie passed away before the Fulham game," Rice said after the Burnley game. "I loved her to death. [She] travelled everywhere to watch me with my mum. I know she's watching down so that was for her today.”
Midfielder proud of Arsenal display at 'tough' Turf Moor
The win over Burnley was Arsenal’s ninth successive victory in all competitions, with Arteta’s side having also downed Newcastle, West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the league. During the same run, the north Londoners have also defeated Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as well as Port Vale and Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Highlighting the impressive home form which was the catalyst behind Burnley’s promotion from the Championship last season, Rice was pleased Arsenal were able to emerge from a “tough” Turf Moor with yet another win.
"They've maybe lost once in like 18 months," said Rice. "We knew it was going to be tough, so we had to stick to our principles. Our quality shone through and we could have scored four or five in the first half.
"It's important we keep scoring goals. Two goals are perfect for us. If you look at the goal as a whole, we're defending a long throw from our own half. Big Gabby [Magalhaes] wins the ball and I keep running with the ball. I was like a traditional number nine!”
Arteta lauds England international after latest victory
Rice also received praise from his manager after the game, with Arteta saying he "stepped up" when his side really needed him.
Arteta said: ”He [Rice] won I don't know how many balls and tackles. It's the evolution of a player.”
And when discussing Arsenal’s performance as a whole, the Spaniard added: "The first half was exceptional, we scored two goals and gave nothing away. That was the platform.
"We had to make a few changes and didn't have that much control in the second half. Defending was exceptional again, we didn't give anything. There is a reason they have lost one game in 18 months here, against Liverpool in the last second of the game.”
Next up for Rice: A trip to Sunderland before England duty
Arsenal are next in action when they travel to Czech outfit Slavia Praha in the Champions League on Tuesday. Arteta’s men are currently unbeaten in Europe’s elite club competition, having won their opening three fixtures against Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Atletico.
The 13-time league champions then travel to high-flying Sunderland on Saturday, 8 November, before an international break which will likely see Rice called up to the England squad.
The Three Lions face Serbia and Albania on Thursday, 13 November and Sunday, 16 November respectively, in their final two World Cup qualifiers. Thomas Tuchel’s men have already booked their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, having won all six of their previous qualifiers in Group K.
Once Rice returns from England duty, he will then be looking to help his side earn derby-day bragging rights when they entertain fierce rivals Tottenham in the league on Sunday, 23 November.
