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Is Declan Rice injured? England boss Thomas Tuchel provides update on Arsenal star after he limped out of Croatia opener
Tuchel reveals Rice's 'discomfort' in Dallas
The Three Lions boss acted quickly to withdraw his star midfielder in the 72nd minute of the 4-2 victory over Croatia. Rice, who had earlier contributed an assist for Harry Kane, began to show signs of physical distress before indicating to the bench that he could not continue. Despite the worrying sight of the 27-year-old limping, Tuchel insists the decision was made to prevent a more serious issue.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, the German explained: "Declan had some unusual ball losses and I saw a bit of discomfort. Then I asked him and he pointed directly to his lower back and upper hamstring, that he feels the discomfort. I didn't want to take any risks and if I take Declan off, which I never want to do, it was the moment to protect. I think Reece James did so well to replace him in midfield, he did a fantastic game. I hope it's nothing more, Declan just reassured me at the end 'it's good, it's good' and I know the discomfort, we will take care of it. It's nothing big to worry about."
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Arsenal star plays through the pain barrier
Concerns over Rice’s fitness have been lingering since the domestic season concluded. It is understood that the midfielder required injections during the final weeks of Arsenal's campaign as they chased Premier League and Champions League titles.
Despite the medical staff's watchful eye, Rice himself was in high spirits following the final whistle. The 27-year-old was fit enough to handle his media duties, telling ITV: "All good, good as gold. Just what I’ve been nursing probably in the second half of the season, little pains here and there, but I’m all good. I'm all fine, just precaution and I’ll be back out there against Ghana."
Kane credits Tuchel's tactical masterstroke
While Rice's fitness dominated the post-match talk, England's second-half resurgence was the result of a tactical shift in the dressing room. After a frantic first half that saw the sides level, the captain credited his manager's message for the dramatic improvement that saw England pull away from their opponents.
Kane revealed the details of the half-time team talk, stating: "He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let’s go. He said what’s the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be. We came out in the second half full gas and they couldn’t live with it, and that’s the level we have to set in every game. The way we controlled the game once we went ahead, we never really looked like we were in danger and then scored on the counterattack. We had a spell where we could have scored three or four. Credit to everyone: the first game of the tournament and a great result against a tough side."
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Rice hails 'great performance' despite knock
The midfielder was full of praise for how the team adjusted after the break as they asserted their dominance in Arlington. Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford eventually found the net to ensure the Three Lions secured all three points, putting them in the driving seat in Group L ahead of their next clash.
Reflecting on the 4-2 win, Rice added: "I think obviously the first half probably felt worse than what it was just because of the manner of the goals we conceded. We had a lot of the ball, but I think in the second half you see that punch, that desire from the first minute. There was that extra spring in our step, the press, our strength, the way we went forward, the way we created chances in the second half, and the keeper had a worldie. So, yeah, all round I think it was a great performance."
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