Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Declan Rice challenged to conquer 'the most difficult aspect of football' amid Arsenal midfielder's 'amazing' displays as ex-Gunners star explains what he needs to reach world-class status

D. RiceArsenalPremier LeagueChampions League

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas explained what Declan Rice needs to do to reach world-class status.

  • Rice starred in Arsenal's win over Real Madrid
  • Gallas explained how he can become world-class
  • Gunners face Crystal Palace on Wednesday
