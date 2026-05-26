Why Declan Rice considers himself to be a ‘big-game player’ as Arsenal take aim at Premier League & Champions League double

Rice is no stranger to European success, having previously captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory. However, as he prepares to lead Arsenal’s midfield in the Champions League final, the stakes have never been higher. The 27-year-old believes he has developed the temperament required to thrive when the world is watching, labelling himself a specialist for the grandest stages in world football.

"I would like to say I'm a big-game player," Rice said in interview with uefa.com during the build-up to the final. "When you play in the biggest competitions, you need your players to step up at every single point, and not only just me. I think our team have done that over the last few years in big games – we've stepped up, especially in the Champions League. There's a few of us that have got that in us, and we're going to need that going into the final as well."