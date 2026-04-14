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Declan Rice among FIVE Arsenal stars to miss training ahead of Sporting CP Champions League decider
Rice and Saka add to Arsenal injury concerns
Rice’s absence came as a surprise after the midfielder completed the full 90 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend. Per the Evening Standard, his unexpected omission from the session has raised concerns about his availability for the decisive game. Saka was also absent as he continues to work his way back to fitness. The winger missed the Bournemouth fixture despite hopes from Arteta that he could return to action.
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Odegaard still sidelined for Gunners
Club captain Odegaard was also nowhere to be seen during the open session, continuing a frustrating spell on the treatment table. The Norwegian playmaker was deeply missed during the loss to the Cherries, and his absence leaves a creative void in the Arsenal midfield that Arteta will struggle to fill if he is not passed fit for the clash with Sporting under the lights at the Emirates.
Defenders add to selection worries
The defensive unit has also taken a hit, as Calafiori remained away from the training pitches. Despite playing the full 90 minutes in the first leg against Sporting in Lisbon, the Italian defender has since encountered fitness issues. He was not involved in training prior to the Bournemouth fixture and was subsequently left out of the matchday squad entirely, raising questions about his current physical status. Timber is the fifth member of the missing quintet, as the versatile Dutch defender continues his recovery from a groin injury. Timber was forced off during the first half of a Premier League match against Everton last month and has been unable to return to full training since.
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What comes next?
These absences come at a precarious time for Arsenal, who face a season-defining week. Following the second leg against Sporting - where they hold a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg - Arteta’s side must travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a blockbuster title showdown with Manchester City.