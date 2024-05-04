This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dean Smith Charlotte FC 2024USA Today Sports
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: Dean Smith's Charlotte FC post incredible Star Wars-themed hype clip ahead of MLS clash with Portland Timbers

Charlotte FCCharlotte FC vs Portland TimbersPortland TimbersMajor League Soccer

Charlotte FC posted an incredible Star Wars-themed hype video ahead of their MLS clash with Portland on Saturday.

  • World celebrates 'Star Wars' day
  • Charlotte posts 'May the 4th be With you' clip
  • Mascot Sir Minty to take on Timber Joey
