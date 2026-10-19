'We didn't give anything away!' – Dean Huijsen breaks down Real Madrid defensive display

Young defender Dean Huijsen played a key role in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Sevilla, featuring for the full 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. The centre-back helped neutralize Sevilla's forward line as Los Blancos dominated possession and territorial control.

Despite conceding a late goal from an isolated turnover, Huijsen's defensive positioning ensured Madrid remained in firm command.

The victory extends Real Madrid's unbeaten home streak across all competitions.