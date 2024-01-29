‘Deal might have been struck’ – Have Liverpool already agreed Mohamed Salah sale amid Saudi transfer talk & where does Egyptian sit among Reds’ all-time greats?Chris BurtonGetty ImagesMohamed SalahLiverpoolPremier LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueMohamed Salah continues to generate transfer talk at Liverpool, and Jan Molby believes a deal may have already been struck with Saudi suitors.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAnfield talisman linked with move in 2023Big money offers said to have been tabledHeading towards final year of contract