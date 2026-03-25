De Biasi: “I was convinced I would be the national team manager in 2016”

"Gattuso is a genuine bloke who has gained a wide range of experience over the years. Today, he and his staff are facing a challenge, and it’s one with no room for error. Apart from Riccio, I believe this is the first time the rest of the staff have worked together, and we hope everything goes smoothly. After all, it’s in difficult times that you have to try to give your best. He has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. He’s a manager who has worked his way up the ranks, even if perhaps he hasn’t been lucky in some circumstances; yet he’s faced it with pride, drawing on all his Calabrian pride and stubbornness. To be honest, he could well have been the manager. He could have been a good fit because he’s someone who has lived in that environment, he knows all the dynamics surrounding the national team; it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often, so he seized it."



