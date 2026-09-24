Davide Frattesi reflects on Roberto Mancini's Italy return, Gattuso bond, and Zenica heartbreak

Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi celebrated his 27th birthday in camp at Coverciano while reflecting on his international trajectory ahead of Friday's UEFA Nations League opener against Belgium in Rome. Having made his senior debut under Roberto Mancini in 2022, the midfielder warmly welcomed the manager's return to the national team bench.

Frattesi defended Mancini against past public scrutiny, insisting the squad remains fully behind his tactical leadership.

The Rome-born player enters the international window in blistering form after scoring three goals in his first three Lazio appearances.