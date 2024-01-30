David Ruiz living Inter Miami dream after ‘watching Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo on TV’ – with Al-Nassr next up for MLS outfit in busy pre-season
Getty/GOAL
David Ruiz admits to living the dream at Inter Miami after “watching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on TV”, with the same pitch now being graced.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Teenager made senior breakthrough in 2023
- Among the goals in pre-season
- Ready to face Portuguese icon in Saudi Arabia