David Raya was Europe's best goalkeeper last season - so why isn't Arsenal shot-stopper starting for Spain at the World Cup?

However, quite surprisingly, those performances have not been enough to make Raya a guaranteed starter for his country, with head coach De la Fuente instead sticking with Simon, despite the fact the Athletic Club stopper is statistically not even the second-best goalkeeper in his squad.

In Spain, the argument over who should be first-choice between the sticks actually centres on Barcelona's Garcia, who enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with the Blaugrana. The perception seems to be that, despite his outstanding displays, Raya has actually been somewhat out of sight and out of mind because he plies his trade overseas in England.

The 'keeper even revealed in a pre-tournament press conference that "sometimes they asked who I was" when he was first called up to the national team.

De la Fuente acknowledged that in the lead-up to the World Cup, telling the media: "We have David Raya, who I'm eager for you to ask me about. In England, they consider him the best goalkeeper in the world, and here nobody talks about him." However, it seems the Spain boss hasn't really listened to the praise himself.