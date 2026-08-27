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David Raya issues Champions League warning as Arsenal eye dynasty after ending 22-year Premier League title drought
Gunners aim to establish an Emirates dynasty
Mikel Arteta’s squad are determined to prove their recent Premier League triumph was the beginning of an extended era of success rather than an isolated achievement. After ending a 22-year wait to lift the league trophy, the north London outfit are now shifting additional focus toward conquering Europe.
Despite reaching the Champions League final last term, Arsenal were ultimately beaten by French giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, that continental heartbreak has only fuelled the dressing room's desire to secure the club's first-ever European Cup while aggressively defending their domestic crown.
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Raya outlines ambitious silverware targets
Speaking on the club's ambitions, Raya emphasised that the squad will not rest on their laurels. The Spain international believes Arsenal possess the quality and mindset to compete across all competitions this year.
"We want to become winners, not just a one-off," the 30-year-old explained. "I think we’re going to have to attack the league again, attack the cups, attack the Champions League because we want more."
The goalkeeper expressed unwavering faith in the squad's current capabilities. He added: "We want all the trophies, and we are confident that we can beat anybody at any time, so we just have to be focused on ourselves and do better than last season."
Major investments reinforce defensive solidity
Arsenal's monumental campaign saw five players - Raya, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes - named in the PFA Team of the Year. Reflecting on that collective effort, Raya noted: "The season was incredible, collectively and individually. I think we deserved to be there and be champions, so that was the most important thing.
"Every season is very, very long with ups and downs, but I think we dealt with everything that was thrown at us and it was an incredible season to lift the trophy, to give Arsenal the Premier League after 22 years, so, yeah, an amazing season."
To maintain that momentum, the Arsenal hierarchy have backed Arteta heavily in the transfer market. Bruno Guimaraes arrived from Newcastle for £75 million plus Christos Tzolis, while Ezri Konsa was signed from Aston Villa in a £55m deal to bolster the league's most formidable backline.
Raya welcomed the defensive additions, noting the positive impact on squad depth. "Ezri coming, adding to the squad, is going to add a lot of competitiveness inside the team, which is incredible and is really, really good for the whole squad," he stated.
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Arsenal look to maintain flawless start
The Gunners have already begun their title defence in commanding fashion, dispatching Coventry 3-0 to secure Raya's first clean sheet of the new campaign. Having claimed his third consecutive Golden Glove with 19 shutouts last season, the Spaniard is eager to extend that record, having joined an exclusive hat-trick club alongside Pepe Reina, Joe Hart, and Ederson.
He added: "It’s not just me. I’ve always said the same, it’s collective stuff. Obviously I’ve been part of it and it’s the third time consecutively, but we cannot stop there. We want to do one more and another one because that means that it’s easier to win games when you keep those clean sheets, so keep them coming and hopefully more Golden Gloves coming our way."
With crucial domestic and European fixtures looming, Arteta's refreshed squad must prove they can balance the rigours of competing on multiple fronts. Integrating big-money signings like Guimaraes and Konsa swiftly will be vital as they attempt to juggle their Premier League ambitions with a renewed assault on the Champions League.
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