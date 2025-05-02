AntonyGetty Images
Chris Burton

'Never scored with his right foot!' - David de Gea left shocked by Antony stunner as goalkeeper makes brutal claim about former Man Utd team-mate

AntonyD. De GeaReal BetisManchester UnitedReal Betis vs FiorentinaFiorentinaConference League

David de Gea made a brutal claim about former Manchester United team-mate after being beaten by a stunning strike from the Brazilian forward.

  • Pair spent a season together at Old Trafford
  • Now lining up in Conference League semi-finals
  • Brazilian star got one over on Spanish keeper
