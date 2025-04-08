AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

David de Gea set for huge pay rise as Fiorentina finally make decision on former Man Utd goalkeeper's future after superb first season in Serie A

Fiorentina have decided to extend David de Gea's contract and will offer the goalkeeper a huge pay rise following a stellar Serie A debut season.

  • De Gea joined Fiorentina on a one-year deal
  • Ex-Man Utd GK enjoying terrific debut season in Serie A
  • The Viola set to offer new deal with higher wages
