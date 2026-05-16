David de Gea 'gives middle finger' to Bruno Fernandes after learning Man Utd star jumped ahead of Spanish goalkeeper & Cristiano Ronaldo

The Spanish goalkeeper has reacted in hilarious fashion to the news that Fernandes has surpassed his record for the most Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards. After Manchester United shared a graphic on social media celebrating the milestone, De Gea took to the comments to jokingly offer his former captain a "middle finger" emoji alongside the message: "Bruno".

The post quickly went viral, with supporters hailing the playful banter displayed by the pair. While De Gea is no longer part of the furniture at Old Trafford, it is clear that he still keeps a very close eye on the goings-on at his former club and maintains a strong bond with the players he left behind.



