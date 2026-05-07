David Beckham reveals Luis Enrique slept at PSG training ground 'every night' in his first year at the club

Speaking on CBS' Beckham and Friends Live, Beckham detailed a conversation with the PSG hierarchy that shed light on Enrique’s relentless approach. The former Barcelona boss has transformed the culture in the French capital, moving away from the era of individual superstars toward a more cohesive, hardworking unit.

"I spoke to the president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] at PSG and he said for the first year of Luis Enrique going, he virtually slept every night at the new training facility, working on how he wants the team to look, how he wants the team to play, who he wants, where are we going to go, what the future looks like," Beckham explained. "The president Nasser just said he has never seen anything like it."