'The best thing I've ever done' - How David Beckham’s blockbuster Real Madrid transfer inspired Harry Kane to conquer Bayern Munich

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kane took time to honor national team history by presenting Beckham with a legacy cap to commemorate his 115 international appearances. The tournament also brought a wave of support from other icons of English football, most notably former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard. In a heartfelt voice note sent to the current captain, Gerrard expressed a deep regret that their playing careers never overlapped, leaving him unable to share the pitch with one of the country's most lethal finishers.

Reflecting on Gerrard's message, Kane praised the midfielder as one of the greatest players in both English and world football history.

"That is a shame that we never got to play with each other. Stevie's one of the best midfielders ever. Obviously I watched him growing up, but I think when you're in it, when you see them train every day, and you hear some of the England lads speak about the way he trained or the way he hit a ball or the way he hit a pass, he was a total team player up and down the pitch," he noted.

"Stevie's one of England's greatest ever players, definitely one of the best midfielders we've ever produced, but in the world too. That would've been a nice one to play with him. I'm sure I would've scored a few more goals."