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David Beckham to buy another club? Inter Miami owner linked with shock takeover of historic French giant
Beckham linked with Nantes takeover
Beckham could be set to expand his football empire after emerging as a potential buyer for historic French outfit Nantes. Ouest-France claims that the former Manchester United star is involved in a consortium aiming to purchase the struggling club. Nantes have received at least three takeover offers, with two bids originating from British-based investment funds. High-level discussions have reportedly featured the Inter Miami co-owner's name on several occasions as current owner Waldemar Kita seeks a sale.
- AFP
Historic French giants in sporting turmoil
Nantes represent an attractive prospect despite their current predicament on the pitch. The eight-time Ligue 1 champions boast a rich history in French football, offering a project with potential to restore past glory.
However, the club is currently in severe disarray following relegation from Ligue 1. Les Canaris find themselves bottom of Ligue 2 after losing all three of their opening league fixtures of the campaign.
Supporters have grown frustrated under the stewardship of Polish businessman Kita, who bought the club in 2007. Alongside his son and club CEO Franck, Kita has presided over two relegations and 24 head coaches in 19 years.
Building an impressive global football portfolio
A move for Nantes would mark the latest step in Beckham's expanding ownership portfolio. The former England captain already holds significant stakes in two separate clubs across North America and England.
Beckham began his ownership journey by exercising an option to acquire an MLS expansion team in February 2014. That right was originally secured as part of his contract signed with LA Galaxy back in 2007.
Inter Miami subsequently made their official MLS debut in March 2020. Beckham also acquired a 10 per cent share in Salford City alongside Class of '92 team-mates in January 2019, before leading a new takeover consortium with Gary Neville in May 2025.
- Getty Images Sport
Next steps for proposed Nantes takeover
With Kita actively open to selling, negotiations are expected to continue as competing bidders present their final proposals. Beckham and his investment group will aim to finalize details to secure control of the French side. If a deal goes through, the immediate priority will focus on stabilizing performances on the pitch in Ligue 2. The prospective new owners face the task of turning around early-season form and rebuilding the club's long-term structure.
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