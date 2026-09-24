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David Alaba nears Serie A arrival as legendary former Real Madrid defender completes Udinese medical
Alaba completes medical ahead of Udinese move
Former Madrid defender Alaba is on the verge of completing a surprising free transfer to Serie A outfit Udinese. The 34-year-old landed in Rome on Thursday morning to undergo his routine medical checks.
Alaba underwent testing at the famous Villa Stuart clinic, a renowned sports medical centre in Italy used by numerous top clubs. Reports from Sky Sport Italia confirm that no issues were flagged during the examination. With the all-clear received, the Austria international has been cleared to travel north to Udine to formalise the switch.
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Rejecting global interest for Serie A
Alaba has been without a club since June 30, when his contract with Los Blancos officially expired. His availability on a free transfer inevitably triggered widespread interest across several global leagues.
The experienced defender was linked with multiple Serie A clubs alongside Bundesliga side Union Berlin. Strong interest also emerged from further afield, including Mexican outfit Club America, MLS franchise Inter Miami, and Qatari side Al-Sadd.
Despite the enticing options available outside Europe, the Austrian veteran opted for an unexpected destination. Joining Udinese at this stage of his career stands as one of the most surprising transfers.
A decorated career at Europe's elite
The move to Udinese sees Alaba embark on a fresh challenge after spending the vast majority of his career at two of football's biggest giants. He previously enjoyed dominant spells with Bayern and Real Madrid.
During his illustrious time in Germany and Spain, the defender built an extraordinary trophy cabinet. His impressive collection includes four Champions League titles, ten Bundesliga trophies, and two LaLiga crowns.
In addition to domestic glory, Alaba also lifted three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups. Udinese will now look to harness that serial winning experience as they integrate him into their squad.
Finalising the agreement in Udine
With his medical successfully completed in Rome, Alaba is now travelling north to complete the final administrative details. He is expected to put pen to paper on his new contract upon arrival in Udine.
Reports indicate that the defender will sign a short-term agreement with the Serie A club. Once the contract is signed and officially registered, Alaba will join up with his new team-mates. Udinese supporters will be eager to see their marquee signing make his Serie A debut in the coming weeks.
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