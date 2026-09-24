David Alaba nears Serie A arrival as legendary former Real Madrid defender completes Udinese medical

Former Madrid defender Alaba is on the verge of completing a surprising free transfer to Serie A outfit Udinese. The 34-year-old landed in Rome on Thursday morning to undergo his routine medical checks.

Alaba underwent testing at the famous Villa Stuart clinic, a renowned sports medical centre in Italy used by numerous top clubs. Reports from Sky Sport Italia confirm that no issues were flagged during the examination. With the all-clear received, the Austria international has been cleared to travel north to Udine to formalise the switch.