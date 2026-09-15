David Alaba to Hamburg SV? Former Real Madrid star linked with shock Bundesliga return to save struggling giants

Alaba brought an end to his time at the Santiago Bernabeu at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, leaving with 11 major honours, including two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns across 131 appearances. Despite being hampered by fitness problems in recent seasons, the former Bayern Munich stalwart continues to undergo intensive individual training sessions on the pitch to maintain his physical conditioning and sharpness on the ball. His vast elite experience is viewed as capable of providing the winning mentality and leadership Hamburg desperately need.



