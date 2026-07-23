Darwin Nunez to Atlanta United? MLS club reportedly open talks with former Liverpool star

A move may hinge on the future of Emmanuel Latte Lath. Atlanta's club-record signing was held out of Wednesday's match against Charlotte FC as transfer negotiations intensified, sporting director Chris Henderson confirmed.

“We’re having a few conversations around him, and so out of precaution we’ve kept him out of this game,” Henderson said. “That’s about the extent of what I’m going to say about it at the moment.”

Should Latte Lath depart, Atlanta would gain the designated player spot needed to pursue a deal for Nunez, although the club is considering Embolo as another option.