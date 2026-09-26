Ex-Juventus and Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo rushed to intensive care with serious lung condition

Reports on the show revealed that the former Boca Juniors striker has been grappling with a deep personal crisis, including acute financial difficulties and a lack of private health insurance ahead of his emergency admission.

Addressing his off-pitch plight and admission to hospital, Ochoa added: "He lives in Banfield and has been going through very difficult years, especially financially. My understanding is that he does not have private health insurance. His sister is the only person with him. He was admitted to the hospital because he is a friend of a friend of [Martin] Insaurralde, who helped get him admitted. His condition is serious and his prognosis remains undisclosed."