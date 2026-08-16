Dani Olmo sends emotional message to Ferran Torres as Spain hero completes €50m Paris Saint-Germain transfer from Barcelona

Following the official confirmation of his move to the French capital, Torres has been flooded with messages from his now-former teammates. Olmo, who has shared the pitch with Torres for both club and country, took to social media to express his sadness at the 26-year-old’s departure. The midfielder shared a photo of the pair during Barcelona's trophy celebrations, highlighting the close bond formed within the dressing room over recent seasons.

Writing on Instagram, Olmo sent an emotional message to his friend as he prepares for life at the Parc des Princes. The midfielder wrote: "Thank you for all these years, my friend! We are going to miss you a lot," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Instagram/daniolmo



