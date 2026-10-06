Six-time Champions League winner set for SHOCK Liga move after Real Madrid exit

Carvajal is in negotiations to join Getafe as a free agent following his departure from Madrid. The 34-year-old right-back has been without a club since his contract expired on 30 June. According to reports from Spanish newspaper ABC, talks between both parties are progressing well.

The experienced defender could soon undergo a medical examination ahead of a potential move. The potential transfer comes after reports from Italy linked the veteran defender with several Serie A clubs last week. However, a stay in the Spanish capital now appears to be the most likely outcome.