‘Dangerous’ - Kai Rooney girlfriend fears raised by mum Coleen as son of Man Utd legend Wayne is urged to focus on football after links to model Rosa Jackson

The Rooneys enjoyed a family holiday in Barbados at the start of 2026, with Coleen and Wayne being joined in the Caribbean by their four sons. Plenty of bonding took place there, alongside in-depth discussions.

Coleen is said to have been left “feeling emotional” about the paths - both professionally and personally - that Kai is heading down. She wants him to avoid the trappings of fame that ex-England captain Wayne struggled to steer clear of.

A source has told Closer: “Their holiday was a great time to reconnect as a family and Coleen took the opportunity to tell Kai that if he’s really set on his football career then it has to come first.

“Not because she’s against him having a girlfriend – she isn’t – but because she knows how quickly life can pull you in different directions when you’re young. He’s not just another academy kid – he’s Wayne Rooney’s son. That comes with attention, comparisons and noise – and Coleen wants to keep him grounded.”