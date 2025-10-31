'No dangerous free-kicks!' - Vincent Kompany warns Bayern Munich against 'silly fouls' to stop Bayer Leverkusen from unleashing deadly weapon in Bundesliga clash

The Bundesliga leaders host fifth-place Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, looking to extend a perfect start to the season that has seen them win all eight of their league matches.

When asked how he plans to deal with the Spanish left-back, Kompany offered a candid and direct response, placing the responsibility squarely on his players' discipline.

"I just hope there won't be any dangerous free kicks," Kompany said with a smile.

"The truth is, no stupid fouls are being committed, he might not be having an incredible free-kick day, and the goalkeeper is helping us in these situations. You can't do more than that."